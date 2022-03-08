Two Atherton women share passion for camellias

We’ve gotten to know Laura Pitchford and Barbara Tuffli over the years and know that they share a passion for camellias. Recently the two Atherton residents met for the first time when Laura visited Barbara’s garden that surrounds the house her mother named Camellia Hedges.

When you walk along the garden pathways, you find yourself looking up, not the usual place one encounters camellias. But many of her camellias, most of which are in bloom now, are the height of trees.

Barbara’s camellias are scattered in a garden that hosts over 500 plants and includes a designated camellia nursery. Blooming now are 2700 tulips; we plan a visit ourselves next week to take it all in.

Meanwhile featured here are a few of Laura’s photographs.

Photos by Laura Daschbach Pitchford (c) 2022