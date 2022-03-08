Writing Young Adult Novels through Thick and Thin is topic on March 10

by Contributed Content on March 8, 2022

Do you dream of writing a great YA Novel? Seasoned author Janet S. Fox will talk about the writer’s life, and some secrets to crafting a great tale and getting it published on Thursday, March 10 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Register online.

Every YA writer has their own process. Some are plotters, carefully casing the trajectory of story; and some are “pantsers,”writing by the seat of their pants and following inspiration.

There is no one right way to craft a work of fiction, but there are fundamental principles that make the writing resonate with readers.

Janet Fox, the award-winning YA author and book coach to other YA authors, will discuss the keys to writing a great story, the writing life, and the myriad publishing choices open to young adult writers today.

This is a special pre-event for Young Adult Novelist Convention (#YANovCon) 2022, taking place Saturday, March 12 in-person at San Mateo Public Library.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

