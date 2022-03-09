Friends of the Library book sale on March 11 and 12

by Contributed Content on March 9, 2022

The Friends of the Menlo Park Library are hosting a big two-day book sale featuring a wide variety of adult fiction and non-fiction, collectibles, CDs, DVDs, and children’s books. Most items are priced at $1 or $2. All funds raised support library programs and events.

The book sale takes place at the main library ( 800 Alma Street) on Friday, March 11, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and Saturday, March 12 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.

Cash and checks accepted. All funds raised support library programs and events.

