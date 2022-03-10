Senator Josh Becker to speak at Magnify event on March 12

by Contributed Content on March 10, 2022

Magnify, an organization at Menlo School that connects youth with experts to help them build a deeper understanding of a broad range of topics is holding a workshop on Saturday, March 12 with California State Senator Josh Becker. Senator Becker will talk about climate change, voter rights, and increasing political polarization. He will lead an activity showcasing his day-to-day work as a senator. Open to interested youth; get details and sign up online.

Events
