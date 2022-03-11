M-A Foundation for the Future launches online auction March 11

by Contributed Content on March 11, 2022

M-A Foundation for the Future’s online auction launches at 6:00 pm on Friday, March 11 and runs through Sunday, March 20 at 9:00 pm.  All proceeds will support critical educational programs and staffing at Menlo-Atherton High School.

Packages include a Chef’s dinner party, wine tasting in San Francisco and tickets to the Warriors.  Donors may also support Fund-A-Need which will support visual and performing arts across M-A.

Auction link is here.

