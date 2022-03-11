Photographer Frances Freyberg captures spring blooms at Filoli

InMenlo contributing photographer Frances Freyberg visited Filoli last weekend, capturing the many spring blooms

In the Garden, a rainbow of tulips, daffodils, wisteria, and cherry blossoms are filling Filoli’s landscape. The estate’s spring display includes thousands of bulbs, planted and timed so there are spring colors all season. The Sunken Garden alone holds 5,000 ‘Blushing Lady’ tulips.

This year, a record number of over 86,000 bulbs were planted including over 47,000 tulips in more than 30 varieties and over 21,000 narcissus bulbs. Those numbers don’t include the estimated 1 million narcissus in more than 15 varieties that bloom each year in Filoli’s iconic daffodil meadow.

In Filoli’s historic House, the flower-filled season continues with Bringing the Garden Indoors. Visitors will learn how Filoli’s builders, Agnes and William Bourn, connected the inside of their home to their lush garden outside through fresh floral arrangements, architecture, decor, and art.

Those who want to experience Filoli during the spring season should plan ahead and purchase tickets in advance — sellout weekends are expected.

Filoli is open every day from 10:00 am to 5:00pm. The House is open from 11:00 am to 4:30 pm. Filoli will be open on Easter and Mother’s Day.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2022