Storyteller Diane Ferlatte: The Missing Rib, the Spirit of Women is program on March 14

by Contributed Content on March 12, 2022

World-renowned storyteller Diane Ferlatte, accompanied by musician Eric Pearson, shares tales both factual and fanciful celebrating the strengths and unique gifts of women on Monday, March 14 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register via Zoom.

Women are like tea bags, says Diane: you never know how strong they are until they’re in hot water. It isn’t just about surviving, it’s about civilizing. It’s not about who’s missing a rib, but about who’s supplying the backbone.

Celebrate the power of women with a blend of humorous African American folktales, and Diane’s own personal stories.

Events
