The City of Menlo Park wants you to walk and roll

The City of Menlo Park is launching a video challenge to promote walking and rolling to your favorite places.

The City wants to learn more about how you, your friends, family and community move around to your favorite places. Get a group or apply by yourself.

Fill out your contact information and submit your video by April 11. Your video and submission form will be sent to the Safe Routes to School Coordinator. There will be first, second, third place prizes and a classroom prize.

First place: $120 gift card to Menlo Velo

Second place: $50 gift card to Menlo Velo

Third place: $30 gift card to Sports Basement

Classroom prize: Pizza party or Popsicle party

Visit the Safe Routes to School webpage to find out how to participate and for more information.