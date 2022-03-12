The City of Menlo Park wants you to walk and roll

by Contributed Content on March 12, 2022

The City of Menlo Park is launching a video challenge to promote walking and rolling to your favorite places.

The City wants to learn more about how you, your friends, family and community move around to your favorite places. Get a group or apply by yourself.

Fill out your contact information and submit your video by April 11. Your video and submission form will be sent to the Safe Routes to School Coordinator.  There will be first, second, third place prizes and a classroom prize.

  • First place: $120 gift card to Menlo Velo
  • Second place: $50 gift card to Menlo Velo
  • Third place: $30 gift card to Sports Basement
  • Classroom prize: Pizza party or Popsicle party

Visit the Safe Routes to School webpage to find out how to participate and for more information.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search