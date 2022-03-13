Applicants wanted for annual young artists and authors competition

As part of Sister Cities International’s annual Young Artists and Authors Showcase, the Menlo Park Sister Cities Association requests entries from our local youth to submit in six different categories of the international competition.

The theme for this year’s competition is “Generation Rescue: Sustainable Water for All.” Climate change has become an undeniably harsh reality in our lives, making the importance of raising awareness and taking action more essential every day. As temperatures rise, water patterns are disrupted, ecosystems are disturbed, cultures are affected, and energy resources are proven to be unsustainable for long-term use. These ongoing changes impact our local and global communities in every aspect, and youth are the key to tackle this global reality.