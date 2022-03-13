Applicants wanted for annual young artists and authors competition
As part of Sister Cities International’s annual Young Artists and Authors Showcase, the Menlo Park Sister Cities Association requests entries from our local youth to submit in six different categories of the international competition.
The theme for this year’s competition is “Generation Rescue: Sustainable Water for All.” Climate change has become an undeniably harsh reality in our lives, making the importance of raising awareness and taking action more essential every day. As temperatures rise, water patterns are disrupted, ecosystems are disturbed, cultures are affected, and energy resources are proven to be unsustainable for long-term use. These ongoing changes impact our local and global communities in every aspect, and youth are the key to tackle this global reality.
Entries in each of the following six categories will be judged:
- Classic art
- Digital art
- Photographers
- Authors
- Poets
- Musicians
Sister Cities International will award the following cash prizes:
- Grand prize winners from each category will receive $1,000
- Second place winners from each category will receive $250
- Third place winners from each category will receive $100
Eligibility
- To be eligible, participants must be between the ages of 13 and 18 as of April 1, 2022
- Resident of the city of Menlo Park
Applicants should review all YAAS competition guidelines and ensure that their submission adheres to those guidelines.
All entries and digital art (photos of art are acceptable) should be emailed, along with applicant’s name, address, telephone number, birthdate, to info@menloparksistercities.org before the local application deadline of Monday, March 28. The top five local entries in each category will be submitted to Sister Cities International’s international competition.
