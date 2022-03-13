Tales Online: Storytime with Omaha Zoo set for March 16

by Contributed Content on March 13, 2022

On Wednesday, March 16 from 10:00 to 10:30 am, Storytime takes a virtual trip to Omaha, Nebraska, where educators at Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will read fun stories and introduce an animal docent. Register via Zoom.

Every Wednesday morning, Tales Online brings you a storytime you can enjoy from home (or on the go) with your preschooler. We’ll take virtual trips around the country, meeting guests who read us great stories, and introduce some surprise visitors!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Events
