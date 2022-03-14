Parking spaces and bike lanes is topic on March 16



Parking is seen as one of the major barriers for implementing bike lanes. Is it fair to prioritize vehicle storage over safety of those biking? The government is subsidizing driving by providing ample space for cars on streets and for vehicle storage. Is the government equally subsidizing other modes of transportation? Should there be a bar on parking requirements for new developments, or should it be left to the discretion of the developers? Would discouraging parking or making it difficult to find parking make people shift to use other modes of transport?

Join the Silicon Valley Bike Coalition on Wednesday, March 16 at 5:00 pm for a discussion about the problem of parking with Patrick Siegman (Siegman and Associates) and Justin Wang (Greenbelt Alliance). Patrick has led the transportation component of more than 70 citywide, neighborhood, district, and campus plans. Many of these, such as his plans for Oakland, Berkeley and San Francisco, have led to the implementation of innovative parking management, pricing, and traffic reduction strategies. As the Advocacy Manager for Greenbelt Alliance, Justin works on ensuring the adoption of equitable and sustainable housing and conservation strategies across the region. The city of San José is working on updating their parking and Travel Demand management standards, and Justin has been leading this effort from Greenbelt Alliance as a partner.

Register online.