Hip-Hop: Learn the History, Learn the Moves is topic on March 17

Learn the history, and celebrate the lives and accomplishments of those who pioneered the Hip-Hop culture, while you try out some new steps on Thursday, March 17, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. For ages 12–18. Register via Zoom.

Founder and Director of Str8jacket and Krazy8 dance team in San Mateo, JC Caoile been teaching for over a decade and has trained dancers of all ages. JC’s danced in numerous competitions, performances and TV gigs such as World of Dance and America’s Got Talent. JC believes that every dancer has the potential to become skilled with discipline and passion.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.