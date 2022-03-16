Meet artist Zhou Shichao at Art Ventures on March 19

by Linda Hubbard on March 16, 2022

Zhou Shichao’s paintings paintings are known for their sophisticated and romantic evocation of feelings and emotions, akin to music, creating boundless imagination for the viewers.

Shichao is delighted to launch his first exhibit in Silicon Valley at the Art Ventures Gallery. This series is entitled the California Series, showcasing the artist’s impressions of the openness, energy, optimism, abundant light, and colors of the Golden State. It will be on display through April 4.

There will be a reception for the artist at Art Ventures (888 Santa Cruz Avenue)  on Saturday, March 19 from 5:00 to 6:30 pm.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search