Meet artist Zhou Shichao at Art Ventures on March 19

Zhou Shichao’s paintings paintings are known for their sophisticated and romantic evocation of feelings and emotions, akin to music, creating boundless imagination for the viewers.

Shichao is delighted to launch his first exhibit in Silicon Valley at the Art Ventures Gallery. This series is entitled the California Series, showcasing the artist’s impressions of the openness, energy, optimism, abundant light, and colors of the Golden State. It will be on display through April 4.

There will be a reception for the artist at Art Ventures (888 Santa Cruz Avenue) on Saturday, March 19 from 5:00 to 6:30 pm.