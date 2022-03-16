Women are invited to hear romance novelist Stacy Finz on Alphy app on March 17

Former San Francisco Chronicle crime reporter Stacy Finz spent decades covering grisly murders and finally had enough.

In 2014, she ditched it to write romance novels with happy endings, and became a New York Times bestselling author.

She talks about high-profile court cases, romance writing and strategies for career pivots with Menlo Park resident Carolyne Zinko, an editor at the Alphy app for women. The chat will livestream in the app on Thursday, March 17 at 5:00 pm. To view, women will need to become Alphy members: bit.ly/alphyinvite

Carolyne provided a little background about the Alphy app, explaining that it has several components, including:

– Original reporting/stories on pioneering and inspirational women, and lessons learned by real women in the workplace

– A Clubhouse-style events platform (we are currently doing livestream Zoom chats with interesting people & experts)

– Job listings

– An AI tool to help women speak less apologetically and more confidently

– A book club that will start next week