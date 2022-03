Notable California Women is topic on March 21

From abolition to space exploration, California women have been blazing trails from the beginning!

Join the Menlo Park Library as a speaker with the Women’s Museum of California provides education and insight about women’s history, women’s issues, and women’s rights throughout our state’s history on Monday, March 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Register via Zoom.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.