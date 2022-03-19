City of Menlo Park to hold district meetings on reimagining policing and public safety

You are invited to join neighbors in your City Council district, and your elected representative, in a “safe space” conversation about reimagining policing and public safety. Five separate district-based conversations will be taking place across Menlo Park over the next several months, culminating in a citywide community meeting on June 1.

The goal of these meetings is for you and your neighbors to feel comfortable speaking freely in open dialogue with a trained and unbiased facilitator, Dr. Terri Givens, to help identify pain points and areas for improvement in our police department. This is also an opportunity to discuss services and programs the police department has provided in the past or currently provides that are valuable to the community. Your feedback will be used to inform changes where necessary, identify opportunities to better serve our community and help outline a path forward.

Please note that in order to encourage residents to share their personal experiences with our public safety officers, there will not be any attendance or involvement from the Police Department at these “safe space” meetings. The meetings will not be recorded and information shared will not be tied back to individuals without their permission. That being said, the Police Department and its officers and staff are partners with the City Council in this initiative and will attend the June 1 community meeting to hear high level feedback and will be key stakeholders in discussions about next steps.

Register online for your district’s meeting and/or the citywide conversation. After registering, please save the date and time for your chosen meeting(s) on your calendar. You will receive a separate email in advance of the meeting(s) with the Zoom link.