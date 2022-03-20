Celebrate school crossing guards the week of March 21-25

Crossing Guard Appreciation week is March 21–25, 2022, celebrating the amazing crossing guards in Menlo Park and Atherton schools. Crossing guards are important role models for pedestrian safety, and help build community through welcoming students into school each day. Not only do the schools benefit; so do surrounding neighborhoods.

There are many ways your school community can participate in Crossing Guard Appreciation Week.

Here are some ideas to get you started:

Thank your crossing guards: There are many ways to express gratitude for your crossing guards whether it’s bringing them homemade gifts, hosting a meal or sending thank you cards.

Celebrate in the classroom: The City of Menlo Park Safe Routes to School Program is encouraging classroom teachers to get creative about how to weave Crossing Guard Appreciation week into the classroom through art projects, songs, poems and more.

Share your stories with us: We want to hear what makes your crossing guard special! Please share stories of what you love about your crossing guard, and how you’re appreciating them through social media. Tag us @MenloPark and use the hashtag #CrossingGuardAppreciationWeek or email us. We will reshare your stories with our network!

Do you have questions or ideas for celebrating? Email us with your thoughts!