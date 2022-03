Learn to cook modern Vietnamese street food on March 24

Join the Menlo Park Library for a Vietnamese cooking demo on Thursday, March 24 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm.. Chef Vivien Phung reinvents the classic banh mi for the L.A. street food scene, which is so deeply influenced by immigrants from around the world.

Download the recipes, and with some advance prep, finish your dish during this tasty online event!

Register via Zoom.