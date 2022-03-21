Community is invited to walk the labyrinth for peace

The Rev. Frannie Hall Kieschnick emails: “Join us in prayerfully tending peace in our world by walking the labyrinth on Wednesdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 5:30-7:00 pm and Sundays 9:00-11:30 am from March 23 through April 27 at Trinity Church in Menlo Park (330 Ravenswood Avenue).

“These tumultuous times call us to come together in community as never before to walk and work together for peace. Peace in our hearts, our relationships, our local, state, national and global communities in the name of love — the most powerful force for healing change in the universe.

“The community at large is warmly welcomed — including children and youth of all ages Come once or come often. Come for a moment or linger as long as you wish.

“We kindly ask you to remove your shoes before walking the labyrinth. Socks optional. Masks required.”

Note: The labyrinth at Trinity, located adjacent to Angus Hall, is best accessed from Laurel St.; parking restriction on Laurel vary by day.

For more information, please contact carrolcleveland@gmail.com.