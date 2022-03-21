Parenting in a Digital Age: Conversation with Mental Health & Media Experts is topic on March 24

What are ways parents can set healthy boundaries and support their kids to use technology in a post-pandemic world?

Join Common Sense Media and Kaiser Permanente as we discuss how you can have open conversations with your kids about the benefits and challenges of technology. Come with questions and leave with simple tips you can use immediately with your kids! The online talk takes places on Thursday, March 24 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

PANELISTS:

– Dan Friedman, PsyD, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Child & Adolescent Team, Kaiser Permanente Redwood City

– Jamie Nuñez, Bay Area Regional Manager, Common Sense Media

– Jack West, Science teacher, Sequoia High School & Coordinator, Digital Well-Being Task Force, Sequoia Union High School District

Parents/caregivers, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

This presentation is sponsored by the Digital Well-Being Task Force, Sequoia Union High School District, Sequoia Healthcare District, Peninsula Health Care District, and The Parent Venture.

Questions? Contact Charlene Margot, MA, Co-Founder and CEO, The Parent Venture (The Parent Education Series), at cmargot@parentventure.org