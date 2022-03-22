Nativity School wins the Academic Junior High Decathlon — and will advance

Nativity School placed first in the regional Academic Junior High Decathlon for the San Francisco and Oakland Archdioceses earlier this month. The Academic Junior High Decathlon is a one-day competition for Catholic School students in grades 6-8. Thirteen schools gathered at St. Charles School in San Carlos for the competition

In addition to placing first overall, the Nativity team was awarded 1st place in the “Superquiz”, a challenge with 50 multiple choice questions on five broad academic themes and 2nd place in the Logic test, a quiz with 20 rigorous thinking problems.

The competition also includes eight individual subject matter tests. Nativity students won five individual medals. Victoria Harding-Bradley, 8th grade, placed 1st in Social Studies; Matthew Koo, 8th grade, placed 1st in Mathematics; Thomas Ryan, 8th grade, placed 3rd in Science; Bridget Semler, 8th grade, placed 1st in Fine Arts; and Caroline Zerella, 7th grade, placed 1st in Literature.