Nativity School wins the Academic Junior High Decathlon — and will advance
Nativity School placed first in the regional Academic Junior High Decathlon for the San Francisco and Oakland Archdioceses earlier this month. The Academic Junior High Decathlon is a one-day competition for Catholic School students in grades 6-8. Thirteen schools gathered at St. Charles School in San Carlos for the competition
In addition to placing first overall, the Nativity team was awarded 1st place in the “Superquiz”, a challenge with 50 multiple choice questions on five broad academic themes and 2nd place in the Logic test, a quiz with 20 rigorous thinking problems.
The competition also includes eight individual subject matter tests. Nativity students won five individual medals. Victoria Harding-Bradley, 8th grade, placed 1st in Social Studies; Matthew Koo, 8th grade, placed 1st in Mathematics; Thomas Ryan, 8th grade, placed 3rd in Science; Bridget Semler, 8th grade, placed 1st in Fine Arts; and Caroline Zerella, 7th grade, placed 1st in Literature.
As the winning school from its geographic region, the Nativity School team and winners of individual subject tests will compete in the National Academic Junior High Decathlon, to be held virtually on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Founded in 1956, Nativity Catholic School of Menlo Park is a co-educational school, educating students from Preschool through 8th grade.
