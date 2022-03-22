USGS public lecture looks at migratory Big Game on March 24

Hoofing it in the West: Conservation Challenges and Solutions for Migratory Game is the topic Matthew Kauffman, USGS Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, will address in an online presentation on Thursday, March 24, starting at 6:00 pm. Click on this live stream link to join via Microsoft Teams

Across the western US, GPS collaring studies are leading to new discoveries of long-distance migration in mule deer, elk and pronghorn.

These seasonal movements are becoming more difficult as the West continues to grow.

Learn how new research and mapping approaches providing a road map for conservation efforts to sustain long distance migrations amid changing landscapes.

Photo courtesy of The Wildlife Society