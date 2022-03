Virtual Town Hall with Rep. Anna Eshoo & former Ambassador Michael McFaul set for March 24

Join U.S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (CA-18) and Professor Michael McFaul, PhD, former Ambassador to Russia, at a special virtual Town Hall Meeting to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Submit your questions in advance when you register for the event, which will take place on Thursday, March 24 at 6:45 pm.

Note: Registering for this event automatically subscribes you to Rep. Anna Eshoo’s newsletter.