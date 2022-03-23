Hear perspectives on Black theology at Sacred Heart Schools on March 24

University of San Diego Theology and Religious Studies Professor Jamall Calloway, PhD will talk about the history and perspectives of Black theology on Thursday, March 24, at Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton (SHS) for the school’s annual Lenten Reflection event, hosted by the SHS Office of Mission, Culture, & Strategy (OMCS).

He will be joined by Dr. Ben Su, SHS director of diversity, equity, inclusion, and access (DEIA), who will engage in conversation with Dr. Calloway “on the lessons of Black theology and how to consider the responsibilities that each of us holds in our collective work toward more just communities.”

The talk, which will take place at 6:00 pm with a 5:30 reception, is open to the wider community. Register online.

SHS Chief OMCS Officer Dr. James Everitt noted that a key goal of the event is to “help promote important conversations during the Lenten season about peace, equity, and justice, and provide our community with an opportunity to engage with important thinkers from a wide range of fields and academia.”

Sacred Heart Schools is located at 150 Valparaiso Avenue.