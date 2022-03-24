Opinion: Save the woodland, nature trails and family picnic areas at Flood Park

The woodland in Flood Park has long been a cherished urban refuge — a site for picnics, group celebrations, and getting in touch with nature. It is also a significant hedge against climate change. It deserves to be saved and passed along to future generations.

The County is conducting an online survey about the future of Flood Park, one of the County’s oldest parks. The essence of it is to find balance between nature and recreation. The last day to participate in the survey is Monday, March 31.

This is one of those times when investing a few minutes of time can make a big difference. Everyone’s input will help determine the future of Flood Park.

Please fill out the survey before it closes on March 31, and tell the planners you want to preserve the heart of the woodland, which is slated to be cut down and replaced by a playing field in the current County plan, called the “2020 Landscape Plan.” The community has mapped out several alternatives, which you can see online.

What the County Parks Survey doesn’t bring up is that the County’s current plan is to reduce by half the number of tennis and volleyball courts, leaving only two courts each. It doesn’t mention that when the main sports fields are in use, their plan is to restrict usage of the family picnic areas. They have to restrict picnic areas and other amenities because there will too many people in the park and parking is limited — that is a sure sign they are over building the park and destroying the beloved nature in the process.

What about building just one soccer field, keeping the current tennis courts — just repair them. Keep the volleyball courts as they are often fully used, mainly for families, college students and high schoolers. Include new pickle ball courts.

The Parks Department is giving a presentation about the redevelopment process and the 2020 Landscape Plan, along with an opportunity to fill out the survey on paper, at Flood Park on Saturday, March 26 at 6:00 pm. The session is being co-sponsored by the Sheriff’s Activities League. It will be followed by a Movie Night screening of the popular film, Encanto. Please bring your own seating, picnic, and flashlight!

The County Parks Department’s survey is seeking to re-assess the County’s re-development plans for the park, and the survey includes a question about how to handle tree preservation. Please select the option to preserve the heart of the oak woodland! Two of the other options could actually work against saving the woodland. “Preserve Heritage Trees” refers to just six special-status trees, and “balance preservation with new uses” sounds appealing, but can be interpreted to mean “build sports fields in the woodland areas.”

At the end of the survey there’s a place you can tell the planners your thoughts, feelings, and hopes for the park, in your own words. Please use it to tell the planners that you want them to preserve the heart of the woodland and position the multi-use field alongside the other fields on the sports side of the park.