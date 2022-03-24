Sacred Heart Prep students make tape murals of Ukrainian refugees



Sacred Heart Prep art students were hard at work yesterday making tape murals of Ukranian refugees in the Campbell Center lobby.

Students used painters’ tape to pinch, pull, and manipulate the material to achieve an outcome similar to line drawing. The process is done entirely free-hand, with no pre-sketching.

Note the actual photos of refugees the students used to make their drawings.

Here are a few photos of their work courtesy of the school.