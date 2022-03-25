Changes at local restaurants plus dining experiences to come at Springline

Here’s a round up of changes/new offerings at local restaurants as well as news of additions to the Springline dining scene.

Camper will offer “counter service” brunch (photo top) on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm beginning April 3. “Guests will order at arrival, and we will prepare and deliver all dishes/drinks/otherwise to their table,” explains Chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel. No reservations except on special event days like holidays and graduations.

Flea Street owner Jesse Cool reports that the restaurant continues to offer borscht with proceeds going to two charities supporting Ukrainian refugees. Bryan Thuerk is now Chef and General Manager. His early spring menu includes wild prawn toast (pictured right). The bar is once again open.

Lutticken’s Deli/After Five now has a full bar.

Portola Kitchen is now open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm and brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm in addition to dinner seven nights a week.

Two new additions are coming to Springline, joining Che Fico, Burma Love, Barebottle, Andytown and Chef Greg’s Canteen Next Door.

Chef Adam Tortos and Partner Michael Huffman will open the second location of Robin, showcasing Chef Adam’s unique approach of combining Japanese techniques and seafood with California’s seasonal ingredients and local bounty (photo above). A curated selection of Japanese whiskey and spirits will be available at the bar.

In fall 2022, Proper Food is opening its first suburban location. Founded by business executives — and Stanford alum — Howard and Dana Bloom — who launched the first Proper Food in downtown SF in 2014 — diners can expect an ever-changing array of fresh, natural breakfast, lunch and dinner items. The Menlo Park locations will be the first to offer beer and wine.