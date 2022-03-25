Living with mountain lions is topic on March 29

Learn more about the pumas around us with a speaker from the Felidae Conservation Fund on Tuesday, March 29 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

Mountain lions (aka pumas and cougars) are a keystone predator, and play an important role in the health of our ecosystem. However, expansion of human populations has caused increased encounters and conflicts between humans and mountain lions, and tensions are growing in our local communities.

A Felidae Conservation Fund presenter will share information about mountain lions, and the work currently underway to study and protect them.

Learn: