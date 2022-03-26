Fundraiser for Ukraine at Art Ventures Gallery

All art works from Art Ventures Gallery’s supporting artists (see list below) are available for purchase to benefit Ukrainian refugees.

Art Ventures (888 Santa Cruz Avenue) is partnering with Neighbors Abroad, the City of Palo Alto’s non-profit partner for City-to-City relationships around the world, and small hearts “kleine herzen” to aid the evacuations of Ukraine orphans who live in inhumane conditions. 50-100% of the proceeds go to “Kleine Herzen” to assist the caretakers of orphans in the Ukraine.

David Burnett, NY

Ashot Grigoryan, Armenia

David Madison, CA

John Todd, CA

Donate Here