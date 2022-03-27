Tales Online: Storytime with Blank Park Zoo set for March 30

Enjoy the world of books with the team at Blank Park Zoo in Iowa on Wednesday, March 30, from 10:00 to 10:30 am. They will read a story, and then you’ll get to meet a special live ambassador animal from the zoo’s education department. Register via Zoom.

Every Wednesday morning, Tales Online brings you a storytime you can enjoy from home (or on the go) with your preschooler.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.