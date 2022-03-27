Tales Online: Storytime with Blank Park Zoo set for March 30

by Contributed Content on March 27, 2022

Enjoy the world of books with the team at Blank Park Zoo in Iowa on Wednesday, March 30, from 10:00 to 10:30 am. They will read a story, and then you’ll get to meet a special live ambassador animal from the zoo’s education department. Register via Zoom.

Every Wednesday morning, Tales Online brings you a storytime you can enjoy from home (or on the go) with your preschooler.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Events
