Workshop on Healing Your Gut to Lose Weight scheduled for April 9

by Contributed Content on March 27, 2022

Former Menlo Park resident Sara Englis, a certified Holistic Health Coach, is hosting a workshop on Healing Your Gut to Lose Weight on Saturday, Apri 9 from from 9:30 to 11:00 an at the Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Rd.).

You will learn about the science that is uncovering the connection between gut health and weight gain and weight loss. This workshop will help you understand the effect that diet and lifestyle choices have on your gut’s health and the subsequent impact on weight loss.

The cost is $20 purchased by March 28 using promo code “gut healing”; $30 between March 29 and April 8. Purchase tickets online.

Events
