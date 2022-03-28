Free Covid-19 testing shifts to Hillview Middle School

Curative has been providing Covid-19 testing service to Menlo Park and surrounding communities since October 2020 thanks to a partnership between Menlo Park City School District and Curative. The location of Curative’s Menlo Park Kiosk, which has been open at Ringwood and Middlefield, is changing.

Beginning Monday, March 28, 2022, Curative will be located in the parking lot of Hillview Middle School at 1100 Elder Avenue from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday-Friday .

Visitors to Curative may park in the front Hillview parking spaces or along Elder Avenue. Walk-up registration is accepted or appointments can be made at cur.tv/hillview.

For questions about Curative or for assistance making an appointment, please contact Curative’s Support Team at 888.702.9042 or support@curative.com.

Testing is provided at no-cost to patients. Those with health insurance should be prepared to present their health insurance information.