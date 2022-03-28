Here are some creek and waterfall hikes to do after it rains

Editor’s note: Whether the rain that the last 24 hours was enough to pump up local creeks and waterfalls is unclear. InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital rain gauge measured 0.40″ between yesterday and today though 1:30 pm. That brings the year-to-date to 13.88″ .

Here’s a list of places to explore in Midpeninsula Regional Open Space preserves when the water is flowing:

Check the trail conditions for closures or maintenance updates before heading out. Be prepared for muddy and cool conditions; dress appropriately. Streams and ponds are habitat for many wild creatures. To help protect them, and for your own safety, swimming, wading and other water activities are not allowed in Midpen preserves.