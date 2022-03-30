Artworks for sale at Art Venture Gallery benefit Ukraine on March 30 beginning at 5:00 pm

Artists David Burnett and Ashot Grigoryan are two of many artists dedicating pieces of art to raise funds through Neighbors Abroad and “kleine herzen.” A special fundraising event will be held tonight, March 30, at 5:00 pm at Art Ventures Gallery in Menlo Park. 50-100% of the sales proceeds raise funds for the Ukraine Children’s Relief Fund.

Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller and Jeanette Kissling from Neighbors Abroad will be present. Freshly made Meyer lemonade and Easter nests will also be available.

Additional artists have donated their works to raise funds. They include David Madison, John Todd, Mark Tuschman, Oliver Klink, Dany Suk, Larry Stueck, Bill Jackson, Cathy Cakebread, Bruce Beron, Irene Searles, and Radka Tezaur.

Art Ventures Gallery is located at 888 Santa Cruz Avenue.