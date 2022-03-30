Virtual Summer Camp Fair takes place April 1

by Contributed Content on March 30, 2022

Get information about the fun and exciting camps offered this summer by the City of Menlo Park at the Virtual Summer Camp Fair on Friday, April 1 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Register via Zoom. Meeting ID is 861-1115-2973.

Learn about our city-run camp programs, including Camp Menlo and Menlo Mania. Both camps have activities to promote literacy, social and physical development. The camps include a wide variety of activities including:

  • Arts and crafts
  • Cooking
  • Indoor/outdoor sports
  • Recreational swim
  • Themed events
  • Weekly field trips
  • Weekly special guests

Sign up at the Summer Camp Fair to receive 10% off city-run camp programs.

During the event:

  • Live questions and answer sessions
  • Camp registration information
  • COVID-19 safety information
