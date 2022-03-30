Virtual Summer Camp Fair takes place April 1

Get information about the fun and exciting camps offered this summer by the City of Menlo Park at the Virtual Summer Camp Fair on Friday, April 1 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Register via Zoom. Meeting ID is 861-1115-2973.

Learn about our city-run camp programs, including Camp Menlo and Menlo Mania. Both camps have activities to promote literacy, social and physical development. The camps include a wide variety of activities including:

Arts and crafts

Cooking

Indoor/outdoor sports

Recreational swim

Themed events

Weekly field trips

Weekly special guests

Sign up at the Summer Camp Fair to receive 10% off city-run camp programs.

During the event: