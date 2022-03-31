Changing Work from the Inside Out is topic at Park James speaker series on April 5

The Park James Hotel in Menlo Park is kicking off its speaker series with a book launch party featuring author, speaker, Silicon Valley executive and mindfulness expert, Scott Shute on Tuesday, April 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Register to attend online.

In his most recent role at LinkedIn, Scott was the Head of Mindfulness and Compassion programs. He has been a pioneer in creating workplace mindfulness programs and advancing the discussion around compassion in the work context. Scott is the author of the highly acclaimed book, “The Full Body Yes.”

Learn what your company can do to create an environment where employees feel supported, developed and acknowledged. We’ll uncover how compassion is not only relevant and important in today’s work environment, it is also a strategic advantage for individuals, teams and companies. Each of us has an important part to play in changing work from the inside out.