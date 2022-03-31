Humane Prison Hospice Project hosts film screening and panel discussion on April 3

Atherton resident Lisa Deal who heads the Humane Prison Hospice Project let us know about a film screening and panel discussion the organization is hosting on Sunday, April 3, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Trinity Church (330 Ravenswood Avenue).

A screening of the Oscar-nominated documentary Prison Terminal: The Last Days of Private Jack Hall, will followed by a panel discussion with activists who are working to improve the way people die in prisons across the U.S. Find out more about the panelists and register for this live event online.

Prison Terminal: The Last Days of Private Jack Hall breaks through the walls of one of America’s oldest maximum security prisons to tell the story of the final months in the life of a terminally ill prisoner, and the hospice volunteers, themselves prisoners, who care for him.

This is a free event, offering light snacks, sparkling water, beer & wine, ID required. Proof of vaccination and booster are required for admission, per the Trinity Church Safety guidance.

Tax deductible donations are always welcome for the Humane Prison Hospice Project, a 501C3 organization dedicated to advocating for compassionate end-of-life care in our nation’s prisons.