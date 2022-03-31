Rainbow Kids is Community Equity Collaborative’s newest project

Community Equity Collaborative‘s newest project is Rainbow Kids, offering a free webinar and set of companion resources intended for parents and caregivers of young children, as well as anyone who wants a more expansive, welcoming world for kids.

Children develop concepts of gender, families, and love before the age of five. It’s important that adults have the information they need to support young children in feeling safe and confident in their bodies, families, classrooms and world. Adults might wonder:

What everyday influences shape my child’s sense of what it means to be a “boy” or a “girl”?

How do I support a child’s exploration through play of concepts like family and gender?

What strategies can I use to encourage children to feel safe and confident in their bodies?

Using scenario practice and interactive games, this free webinar (only available in English at this time) will demonstrate how to support folks all across the rainbow. It will be facilitated by Azisa Todd (Lead Trainer for the San Mateo County Pride Center) and Nathanael Flynn (Early Childhood Educator and co-author of Supporting Gender Diversity in Early Childhood Classrooms). Closed captioning will be available.

Webinars will take place on three dates (each webinar contains the same content): April 5 (4:00 to 5:30 pm), April 12 (5:30 to 7:00 pm), and April 27 (4:00 to 5:30 pm). Register online.

All board members of Community Equity Collaborative are Menlo Park residents — Dayna Chung, Heather Hopkins, Timi Brock Most and Jennifer Sheldon.