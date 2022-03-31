Rep. Anna Eshoo to hold telephone town hall meeting on March 31 on COVID-19 and Ukraine

Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo is holding a Telephone Town Hall meeting today, Thursday, March 31, to discuss Covid-19, what she’s doing in Congress to address the public health and economic crises, and the Russian war on Ukraine.

She’ll be joined by Dr. David A. Relman, the Thomas C. and Joan M. Merigan Professor in Medicine, Professor of Microbiology & Immunology, and Chief of Infectious Diseases at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System in Palo Alto, California.

To attend, register online.