Daniels Nature Center at Skyline Ridge opens for 2022 season on April 2

The MidPeninsula Open Space District’s Daniels Nature Center in nearby La Honda opens for 2022, this Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. The Center is located on the edge of Alpine Pond in Skyline Ridge Open Space Preserve.

Stop by and say hello to staff, docents and Rolo the gopher snake for our spring weekend opening. Take a hike on nearby trails to enjoy blooming wildflowers and beautiful views, too!

Throughout the spring and summer, the nature center will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm unless public health concerns dictate a change. Check for updates online.