Menlo Voices for Hope hosts concert to raise mental health awareness on April 3

Student-led Menlo Voices for Hope is hosting a benefit concert to raise awareness about teen mental health and showcase how students have used the arts to help them cope with the pandemic and to improve their mental wellbeing. The event takes place on Sunday, April 3, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Menlo School Spieker Center for Performing Arts. Buy tickets in advance online.

The benefit concert will include performances from students, faculty and performing arts groups (dance, orchestra, choir) from various Bay Area schools as well as guest speakers from the community and corporate world including Susan Wojcicki, CEO of Youtube; Dr. Leanne Williams, Professor of Psychiatry and Director of The Stanford Center for Precision Mental Health and Wellness; US Congressman Ro Khanna; Dean Minor from Stanford Health Care; and Menlo Head of School Than Healy.

Menlo Voices for Hope is partnering with the Children’s Health Council, a non-profit organization that offers mental health services to families regardless of their language, location, or financial situation. The proceeds from the benefit will allow for CHC to fund the expansion of services and resources to families in need.

Photo of Spieker Center courtesy of Menlo School