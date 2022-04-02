Housing Element update – Environmental Justice and Safety Elements is focus at April 5 meeting

The City of Menlo Park is updating its General Plan Safety Element and preparing a new Environmental Justice Element. This hybrid community meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, will be held in person and online to share information and get community input for both Elements.

The in-person meeting will take place in the City Council Chambers, 701 Laurel St. Access the meeting online: Join via Zoom (zoom.us/join); meeting ID 846-8825-6243

The community meeting will present neighborhood profiles that highlight local pollution burdens and population characteristics. There will also be an overview of the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, which assesses hazard vulnerabilities and ways to reduce potential risks.

Residents’ feedback will help guide policy development for the Safety and Environmental Justice Elements.

Please visit the Housing Element Update webpage to view the latest information/events and sign up for project updates.

The meeting will be presented in English and Spanish.