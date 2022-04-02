Off the Grid kicks off new season in Menlo Park this coming week

Off the Grid weekly food truck market returns to the Caltrain parking lot in Menlo Park beginning Wednesday, April 6. It will be open every Wednesday from 5:00 pm to approximately 9:00 pm.

Here’s a list of participating food vendors: Cielito Lindo MSK, Satay By The Bay SF, Wokitchen, Miss Subi, Dum Indian Soul Food, Mozzeria, 333, and Chick N Bros. Attendees can dine there or take their food to go.

Parking on a part of the Caltrain parking lot will be restricted Wednesdays from approximately 3:30 to 10:00 pm to allow for set up and take down of the market.

Off the Grid estimates the market draws approximately 600-800 customers per week.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2019