Lots to take in at the Menlo Park farmers market today

There was a special group of musicians playing this morning at the Menlo Park Farmers Market, representatives of Aurora Mandolin Orchestra. According to the group’s website it is the largest and one of the oldest orchestras of its kind in Northern California. Here’s more:

“The Aurora Mandolin Orchestra consists of more than 30 members with professional and amateur musicians playing mandolin, mandola, mandocello, guitar, string bass, accordion, flute and percussion, who travel from various parts of the Greater Bay Area for a weekly rehearsal.

“The uniqueness of this group is its varied repertoire and creative arrangements of folk music, semi-classical Italian, Spanish, Russian songs, popular “oldies,” contemporary pieces (some taken from familiar musicals), excerpts from operas, and classical orchestra compositions written specifically for mandolin.”

And then, because it’s April, we spotted beautiful strawberries at their peak perfection.

Capping off the morning of sightings, there was a late 60s, mint condition Corvette parked adjacent to the market. Am sure some auto expert reader can pin down the exact year.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022