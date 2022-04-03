Tales Online: Storytime with the National Mississippi River Museum on April 6

The Menlo Park Library is taking a virtual trip to Dubuque, Iowa, where educators at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will share their Critter Chronicles program on Wednesday, April 6 from 10:00 to 10:30 am. Register via Zoom.

Zoo teachers will read a story about one of their animal ambassadors, before giving us a chance to meet them up close!

Every Wednesday morning, Tales Online brings you a storytime you can enjoy from home (or on the go) with your preschooler. We’ll take virtual trips around the country, meeting guests who read us great stories, and introduce some surprise visitors!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.