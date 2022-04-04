After-School STEAM: The Living Earth, Fast and Slow is topic April 7

by Contributed Content on April 4, 2022

Students in Grades 2-8 are invited to zoom back to the birth of the Earth, and—after a couple of stops and stories along the way—home again to our own beautiful California shores. The event takes place on Thursday, April 7, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History journey will show us how our Earth and the life that it supports are deeply connected. We’ll talk about ways we can work to keep life and planet in sync for the good of our natural world and our shared future.

Register via Zoom.

