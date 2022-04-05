Joy Culture Foundation focuses on Chinese literacy and culture for families

Earlier this year Atherton resident Lulu Roberts (pictured above with kids) opened the Joy Culture Foundation in downtown Menlo Park.

“It’s a community gathering space serving the Chinese community,” explains Lulu. “We offering singing and story time in Mandarin, which is not offered elsewhere. We’ve found quite a demand as Chinese moms spend the first few years at home with their kids.”

There’s also a play space open to families of all ethnicities. “It’s for children two to four years,” says Lulu.

New this month is the first Chinese family library on the mid-Peninsula. The Little Bookworm Library is also where the weekday toddler arts & crafts time is held on Mondays from 10:30 to 11:00 am.

Classes this spring have been free for members; come summer fees will be charged. Get more details on the Foundation’s website.

Photos courtesy of Joy Culture Foundation