Spotted: Poppies ablaze in Menlo Park front yard

by Linda Hubbard on April 5, 2022

We regularly pass this house a few blocks from Oak Knoll School on our walks around the neighborhood. And always look forward to its front yard full of poppies in the spring.!

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search