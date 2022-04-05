The Members at Freewheel Brewery on April 8

Emails Menlo Park resident Allen Weiner: “Apart from some informal summer street performances and our annual Halloween show, the COVID-19 pandemic has silenced the music emanating from the Members, your favorite Menlo Park community band.Frid

“But we’re back!

“The Members will be playing at Freewheel Brewery this coming Friday, April 8, at 7:00 pm. Freewheel is wonderful local brewpub in the Marsh Manor shopping complex at 3736 Florence St in Redwood City.

“Come on out and enjoy some good old time rock’n’roll.”

The Members performance on Friday benefits the Pink Ribbon Girls which provides free services to local breast and gynecological cancer patients.