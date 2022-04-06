Bistro Vida’s 25th anniversary celebration starts today!

Bistro Vida owner Ali El Safy says he’s starting the party early at tonight’s Bon Marché from 3:00 to 7:00 pm. Writes Ali: “We are so proud of this tremendous achievement, we thought we’d start the party early and make it last an entire year. In gratitude to our loyal community whose support has made this possible, we will be pouring a complimentary glass of wine at the Bon Marché as a toast to you.”

InMenlo file photo (c) 2020